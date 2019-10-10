CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A SunPass user Turned to 10 after she was told her driving privileges would be suspended for an unpaid toll in Lee County.



Stephanie Barker has an active SunPass transponder. The records she provided to 10Investigates show she paid the $5 toll from May 20, 2019, on June 27.

She says despite paying, she received an order of suspension from the Lee County Clerk of the Court saying her driving privileges would be suspended on October 14.

Stephanie Barker

Barker emailed Turn to 10 after she says SunPass customer service wouldn’t help her.

10Investigates’ Courtney Robinson reached out to Florida's Turnpike Enterprise on Barker’s behalf.



An employee with Florida’s Turnpike Special Resolution Department investigated and worked with LeeWay. She told Barker that her SunPass transponder did cover each invoice that showed unpaid by LeeWay and apologized for any inconvenience.

LeeWay has requested the court dismiss the “Failure to Pay” citation, clear any related driver license suspensions and waive any outstanding fees or service charges.

Stephanie Barker

In a letter to the court, Nancy Canul, LeeWay's manager, said the citation was issued in error and noted that Barker’s account with SunPass is in good standing.

Barker thanked Turn to 10 for helping resolve the issue and get the court hearing dismissed.

“I just want to thank you so much," she said. "I couldn’t have done this without you so thank you!!”



What other people are reading right now: