5 boys came forward with the same secret. Here’s what we can learn from them.

Do these red flags sound like someone you know?

“When [another boy] was telling me about, you know, his story, I was like, yeah, you know, he's, you know, he's done something to me, too,” a teen identified as Victim 3 told Pinellas Park Police during his recorded interview.

By sharing their stories, these boys can help prevent this from happening to other kids.

But as we listened through hours of these boys opening up to police, we realized there was a lot that we can learn from them about recognizing grooming behaviors and coming forward about abuse.

When 10 Investigates first got a hold of these police recordings through a public records request to the State Attorney’s Office, we weren’t sure if we were ever going to report on them.

“And what kills me the most is, like, everybody described it the same way. Obviously, these stories now are being passed around. Everybody described it the same way. And I'm the one person who hasn't really talked about it,” a young man identified by police as Victim 2 told detectives.

“Yeah, this man needs to be stopped,” Victim 5 said in one police recording.

Finding strength in each other, the boys were done staying silent.

“And he said, ‘Are you ever going to talk about it? We’re never going to talk about this again,’” a teen identified as Victim 4 told detectives.

For the first time, 10 Investigates is reporting on the recordings of what the boys told police about Ehab Ghoneim.

“As a kid I was, I was, you know, I was terrified. I was like, what the hell's going on? You know what I'm saying?” a young man identified by Pinellas Park Police as Victim 5 told detectives in early 2021.

Five boys came forward to police with the same secret: A youth program volunteer from their mosque in Tampa had been touching them inappropriately.

CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses childhood sexual abuse. You’re going to hear directly from boys who came forward to police. We are not going to get into any graphic details about their abuse, but if that’s something you are not OK with reading about right now, this is your heads-up.

ISTABA, its two imams, and Ghoneim are all named in a civil lawsuit brought by one of the boys. They have all filed responses denying wrongdoing.

“The accusation was made by somebody who this man was supposed to replace, so he had a motive,” Aqqad said. “There’s no story.”

“—Don’t you think that there was some kind of responsibility to keep this man away from children, just in case?” Jenna asked.

“If there were accusations back in 2017, even if you looked into them and couldn’t find evidence—" 10 Investigates reporter Jenna Bourne said.

While 10 Investigates was outside of ISTABA recording video in April 2022, Aqqad walked up to us.

ISTABA Administrator Mohamed Aqqad said he didn’t trust the former employee who repeatedly raised the concerns, and since he wasn’t able to prove the accusations were true, the mosque allowed Ghoneim to keep volunteering with kids.

In May 2022, 10 Investigates uncovered that, years before Ghoneim’s arrest, ISTABA leadership was told in 2017 and again in 2020 about accusations that Ghoneim had inappropriate contact with boys when he lived in New Jersey.

In early 2021, boys told police Ghoneim sexually abused them during sleepovers at his house in Pinellas Park and on overnight trips out of town for events like Islamic youth conventions.

Before Ghoneim’s Aug. 2021 arrest, he spent years volunteering with the youth program at the Islamic Society of the Tampa Bay Area, also known as ISTABA.

If you haven’t seen our May 2022 investigation on Ghoneim or if you just want a refresher, let’s get you caught up.

Two years have passed since they came forward to police.

He agreed to serve eight years in prison followed by two years of probation.

These charges were only related to the accusations during sleepovers at his home in Pinellas Park.

After nearly a year-and-a-half out in the community on bond, Ghoneim was booked into Pinellas County Jail on Feb. 8, after he took a plea deal on all charges: Three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one molestation charge.

Spotting the red flags : 'Everybody said the same thing.'

In the recordings of their interviews with Pinellas Park Police from early 2021, all five told detectives Ghoneim touched them inappropriately when he thought they were sleeping.

“Everybody said the same thing. [Another boy] said the same thing. Apparently, they said this other kid said the same thing: ‘It feels like a dream,’” Victim 2 said during his interview with detectives.

Some of the boys said Ghoneim gave them pills first.

“He was, like, telling us that this pill is, like — it's, like, from my doctors, it’s like $400, like $1,000 — like, really expensive. And it, like, helps you sleep, and your immune system, and stuff,” Victim 4 said in a police recording. “I felt like I was, like, hallucinating and stuff. Like, I don't know how drugs, like, feel like. I don't know what, like, if you're high or whatever. But, like, it felt like the bed was, like, moving around and stuff like that.”

“I was seeing stuff. I would, like — couldn't stand straight,” Victim 3 told police.

The boys told police they’d noticed strange touching before the abuse; they said Ghoneim would sometimes pinch boys on the thigh while swimming or encourage them to sit on his lap.

“Grooming would be a situation in which a child very subtly and over a period of time would be introduced to things of a sexual nature,” USF Health’s Child Protection Team Medical Director Dr. Howard Rogers told 10 Investigates.

That team evaluates and treats children who survive emotional, physical, and sexual abuse in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough and Polk counties.

Rogers is also an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at USF Health.

“Red flags in the area of grooming would start out with something potentially very subtle -- requests for trips alone, in which an adult is asking to spend time with a child alone. And, initially, that may involve just a trip to get ice cream and it may not involve anything that's unusual or wrong,” Rogers said. “Touching on the shoulder or the arm or something like that. It's just, it's a way that a perpetrator – an alleged perpetrator – might be able to break down a wall that would be otherwise up for the child.”

10 Investigates asked child abuse pediatrician Dr. Randy Alexander to listen to the Pinellas Park Police recordings.

Alexander explained how predators sometimes use their trusted status within a community to gain access to children.

“Well, they're going to be attracted to where the kids are. And that’s school systems. It’s youth-serving organizations...and, of course, religious organizations, too,” Dr. Alexander said. “If they can get to where the kids are and establish a position of trust, then it's just access to your prey, essentially.”

Alexander also said secrecy is a red flag — and it will probably start with something small before it escalates.