ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When it comes to the popular Christmas gifts of 2018, many of you might have received a DNA testing kit.

But keep an eye on the privacy policy: When you submit your DNA sample, you're likely submitting more information than you thought. That's why you always have to read that fine print!

RELATED: Took a DNA test? You might be a 'genetic informant' unleashing secrets about your relatives

Once you get those DNA results back, don't assume you're the only one looking at them. They can be accessed by law enforcement and third-party companies under certain circumstances.

There are no strong privacy laws in place from preventing them to do so.

The Golden State Killer was arrested after being linked to a relatives DNA sample. And just this past September, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a 39-year-old man for the rape and murder of a woman back in 1999.

That arrest was all thanks to DNA technology being improved -- the evidence they lifted from the crime scene then was compared to a database of DNA profiles that were provided voluntarily.

RELATED: Gift that keeps giving: Tampa family celebrates Christmas together after online DNA test connects dad, daughter

To read the fine print on some of the more popular DNA kits, here are their privacy statements:



23andMe: https://www.23andme.com/about/privacy/

AncestryDNA: https://www.ancestry.com/cs/legal/privacystatement

Helix: https://www.helix.com/pages/privacy-policy

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.