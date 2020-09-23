Brett Hankison posts bail, released from Shelby County jail following indictment

Hankison was indicted on three counts of first degree wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into a nearby apartment the night of Breonna Taylor's death.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison has been released from the Shelby County Detention Center following his indictment for wanton endangerment charges.

Hankison was booked at 4:30 p.m. and released at 5:02 p.m. after posting his $15,000 bail, the jail told WHAS11. The jail did not release who paid the bond.

The former officer was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury on three counts of first degree wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into a nearby apartment the night of Breonna Taylor's death. No other officers were indicted.

Attorney General Cameron said his office will "vigorously prosecute" the charges against Hankison. The wanton endangerment charges are felonies, and Cameron said each charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Hankison was fired from LMPD after Police Chief Robert Schroeder said he violated standard operating procedure for use of deadly force and obedience to rules and regulations the night of Breonna Taylor's death.

In his termination letter, the acting chief said Hankison violated LMPD standard operating procedures when he "blindly" fired ten rounds into Taylor's apartment while executing a search warrant March 13. Cameron said none of Hankison's bullets were believed to have hit Taylor.

Cameron said the two other officers identified during the investigation were "justified" in their use of force. The attorney general said Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officer Myles Cosgrove fired shots into the apartment after Mattingly was shot by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Mattingly responded with six shots and Cosgrove fired 16 times. In total, Taylor was struck six times. Cameron said a report from the FBI lab found one bullet fatally hit Taylor. That shot was fired by Cosgrove.

Cameron's office said it did not investigate Kenneth Walker or Breonna Taylor, claims of civil negligence by the officers or the narcotics case against Jamarcus Glove or the search warrant obtained for Taylor's apartment.

The FBI will continues its independent investigation into any violations of federal law.

WHAS11 will continue to update this story with more information.

