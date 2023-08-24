A video shared on social media Thursday shows a male student repeatedly kicking a female student in the head while other students watched.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Editors Note: The video included in this story depicts violence and may be disturbing for viewers.

East Kentwood High School is investigating a disturbing incident between two students after a video went viral on social media.

The video shows a male student repeatedly kicking a female student in the face and head in a hallway at the high school. You can also see a crowd of other students watching the fight.

East Kentwood High School Principal Omar Bakri sent a letter to parents calling the incident "disturbing and unacceptable." The letter went on to say that the school is working with the Kent County Sheriff's Office to investigate the matter.

The letter to parents confirmed that the fight took place at the school on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The video was shared to Facebook Thursday afternoon and in just two hours was shared over 2,000 times.

"We want to assure you that we are investigating this matter fully to discover what led up to the incident, and we will respond in the appropriate manner to address this situation," Principal Bakri said in the letter.

The cause of the fight is under investigation.

