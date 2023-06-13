'Insufficient evidence' | Prosecutor will not pursue charges in death of 1-year-old

Kai'Yanni Jones's life was cut short just over one month shy of her second birthday after suffering blunt force trauma to her abdomen.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will not pursue charges after the death of a 1-year-old girl in February.

Kai'Yanni Jones's life was cut short just over one month shy of her second birthday after she suffered blunt force trauma to her abdomen while her mother was giving birth in another room.

Her mother, Amanda O'Brien, has been fighting for justice for her daughter since the incident occurred on Feb. 19.

"I just want justice for her," she told 13 ON YOUR SIDE after learning of the prosecutor's decision Tuesday. "It doesn't deserve to go unanswered."

Amanda says that she was giving birth to her fourth child after a car accident days prior. Kai'Yanni was being taken care of by babysitters at the time.

She says the couple watching her children had done so multiple times before, and she considered them to be like family, but they tried to blame the death on her five-year-old.

"My five-year-old tells me that the woman's boyfriend hit my baby in the stomach because she broke a fan," Amanda says. "And that's something she has to live with every day. She has night terrors. She screams everyday for her sister. And she tells me everyday 'Mom, I want my baby back.'"

Kai'Yanni was rushed to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for emergency surgery, but was pronounced brain dead a few days later.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled Kai'Yanni's death a homicide.

Becker says that charges could come at a later date, but right now he says there is insufficient evidence to charge anyone in her death.

"I feel like that is bullcrap. Like they're just out here living life," Amanda says. "We know who did it but hold them accountable."

Amanda's family say they miss Kai'Yanni.

"It makes me angry that no one is doing anything. Because, you know, she was killed. Like there's enough evidence because she's dead. That's your evidence," Aryeonna, Amanda's oldest daughter says. "I just feel like something needs to be done."

Amanda remembers her daughter as full of life, who loved playing with her 4-year-old sister and dancing.

"[Kai'Yann] loved Coco Melon. She was so full of life. She was the best," she says.

