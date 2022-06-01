Police say the incident happened on Friday, May 27. Employees at the shelter found the dog the following morning at 7:30 a.m., without access to food or water.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a dog was left tied up outside of Harbor Humane Society over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened at 7:55 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Employees at the shelter found the dog the following morning at 7:30 a.m., without access to food or water.

The Ottawa County Animal Control launched an animal abuse investigation after the humane society posted pictures on social media of the dog and security camera images of the subject who left him.

Harbor Humane renamed the dog and took to social media to introduce him as “Gentle Ben,” saying he is, “resting well after getting a bath, a vet visit, and plenty of TLC from our staff.”

After several responses regarding the identity of the subject, deputies believe they have identified the person as a 35-year-old woman from Port Sheldon Township.

The incident is still being investigated and deputies plan to consult the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office about any potential criminal charges.

Harbor Humane said they estimate the dog's age to be between 10 and 12 years old. They also said that they’ve received a lot of interest in Gentle Ben and his adoption.

“We appreciate all the inquiries on Gentle Ben and adopting him,” the post read. “At this time, he is on stray hold for four days and then most likely will be a medical foster with our staff while we make sure he is as healthy as an old boy can be.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

