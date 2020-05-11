The officer allegedly posted comments that say, in part, " Democrats...now's the time to be afraid," and "I'm ready to leave my job just so I can hurt these people."

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A Platteville officer was placed on administrative leave Wednesday while the town's police department investigates alleged inflammatory social media posts.

Jason Taft, "is on administrative leave pending our investigation. No further statement will be given at this time," said Platteville PD Chief Carl Dwyer.

"I’m working with town management this morning to discuss things in more detail," Dwyer wrote in an email to 9NEWS. "I will provide a further update when possible. Thanks."

Platteville is a small town in Weld County, about 38 driving miles north of Denver.

Taft is accused of writing inflammatory posts on social media posted Wednesday that say:

"If for some reason we lose do we get to be little [expletive] and beat the hell out of the other party like they did. Because they don't believe in what we do. In fact in case we actually let Biden win. There will be far fewer results than this year because we'll help them find God. Democrats you were scared of Trump now's the time to be afraid. We will do what you have done to our city's and prevail p.s. please meet me at the battle grounds."

A subsequent comment to that post reads:

"I'm ready to leave my job just so I can hurt these people that act like they know what real life is about. They are a bunch of time out in the corner billy people. They have no clue of the true rath [sic] thats coming. Dems you though you made a scene or statement with BLM just wait this it will be fun!"

