The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office warned citizens Thursday of a door-to-door salesman scam.

The scammers knock on elderly citizens’ doors and talk their ways inside.

Once inside, the scammers try to sell food products, including meat and fish. When the resident refuses to buy the products, the scammer stocks the person’s freezer with food and then demands money.

Elderly people often get intimidated and agree to pay for the food, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office asks for residents to call (352)754-6830 if you receive a knock at the door from a potential scammer.

Deputies are also hoping to learn the make, model and color of the scammers are using.

