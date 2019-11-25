ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida Inspector General report released on Sunday details the failures that contributed to Florida’s electronic toll system shutdown that resulted in approximately $184 million in uncollected tolls.

The report, sent to Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday, found that the contractor hired to facilitate the state’s tolling system wasn’t prepared for the volume of transactions that ultimately wound up crashing the system, leading to more than a year of customer complaints.

The official findings in the report include, “bandwidth and server capacities did not meet consumer demand."

Conduent, the vendor who won the SunPass contract with Florida’s Department of Transportation, ended up losing the second half of the 14-year agreement.

As 10Investigates has previously exposed, the state chose not to run its old toll billing system in parallel with the new system that was launched in June 2018.

That meant when the new system didn't work properly, there wasn't a backup.

That led to millions of backed-up toll transactions and the inspector general investigation. The Florida Department of Transportation has already imposed the maximum penalties, about $8.3 million, against Conduent for the tolling system meltdown.

