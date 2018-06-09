TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Transportation Commission members expressed their SunPass frustrations at Department of Transportation leaders Thursday, as FDOT's secretary issued his first public apology for the system meltdown that has affected millions of Floridians who drive the state's toll roads.

►TIMELINE: How 10Investigates uncovered the SunPass mess

The exchanges came Thursday at a meeting of the Florida Transportation Commission (FTC), the oversight board for the Florida Dept. of Transportation (FDOT).

FDOT Secretary Mike Dew began the meeting with an apology to both FTC commissioners and all Floridians for the near-100 days of SunPass disruptions. It was the first apology from any FDOT executive since the failed SunPass upgrade in early June.

It took the agency months to correct computer mistakes that led to a backlog of approximately 200 million toll transactions, while customer service nightmares only get worse as hundreds of thousands of Florida drivers discover unpredictable, questionable, and possibly erroneous charges on their accounts.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Dew told frustrated FTC commissioners he did not launch an investigation into the FDOT problems because his "full-time focus was getting the system stabilized," and he also wanted the investigation to come from the outside.

Governor Scott's inspector general officially launched an investigation in August into how SunPass and its contractors dropped the ball, but only after eight weeks of 10Investigates questions about accountability.

► RELATED: Politics getting in way of SunPass accountability

Dew promised accountability for anyone responsible, whether it be FDOT contractors or FDOT employees.

He told FTC commissioners the SunPass system was finally "stabilized" and functioning normally.

However, Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) Director Paul Wai also presented an update to the board, and told commissioners SunPass "is still not, as you would say, 'at a steady state.'"

Commissioner Ken Wright asked Wai if any representatives from contractor Conduent were at the meeting or if they were invited. When Wai said they were not, Wright responded, "I find that remarkable."

Commissioner Jim Sebesta also wanted to know why FDOT and FTE had not reached out to the numerous other states that have had similar tolling problems with contractor Conduent. Wai suggested he could have done it, but Dew interjected that the agency was focused solely on fixing the problems first.

Neither Dew nor Wai spoke much about the massive backups with customer service, delays in Toll-By-Plate billing and the enormous amount of refunds requested by SunPass customers.

"We understand customers are frustrated, and we share their frustrations...there is still more work to do," Wai said. "Since the (new SunPass system) went live, we have not paid (contractor Conduent) under this contract."

► REPORT CARD: FDOT'S SunPass progress

Want to view an interactive timeline of the SunPass maintenance woes? Click or tap here

Send your SunPass issues and other story tips confidentially to 10Investigates' Noah Pransky on Facebook or email him at npransky@wtsp.com. You can follow Noah on Twitter.

© 2018 WTSP