TAMPA BAY, Fla. - A day after Florida's Department of Transportation announced it had cleared its massive backlog of SunPass transactions and it was issuing fines to the vendor in charge of the failed upgrade, customers continue to flood 10News with emails and online complaints about their SunPass accounts.

10Investigates continues to press the state for answers on customer service questions and how the planned six-day June upgrade failed so badly, but the agency has spent the better part of the 76-day disruption dragging its feet -- or ignoring -- 10Investigates' questions.

Instead, FDOT has favored distributing information through optimistic press releases, which are often just summarized and republished by media outlets around the state.

10Investigates has been asking FDOT for an interview since June -- a request that has not even yet been acknowledged by the agency.

Below is an updated list of issues and questions 10Investigates has reported:

Transparency

Issue: Downplaying of problems; FDOT's slow response to questions and records requests.

Concern: Floridians had no idea how bad the SunPass failures were until 10Investigates broke the news on June 19 that the state was unable to process tens of millions of toll transactions. It was another week before the state even acknowledged problems, and it continued to try and downplay the severity of the system disruption.

Response: In the two months since 10Investigates' first report on the failures, FDOT has not gotten any more forthcoming with information. The agency refuses to acknowledge interview requests and has even sent simple records via U.S. mail, seemingly to try and delay their release. The public still has no explanation -- outside of 10Investigates' reporting -- of how 6 million customers were inconvenienced so badly.

Report Card: Failing

IT problems

Issue: Technology meltdown limited access to SunPass accounts, the SunPass website frequently crashes, and billing was delayed by weeks and months.

Concern: Customers couldn't access receipts to get work reimbursements, got hit with large and unpredictable charges when tolls finally were processed, and the delays mean account errors are very difficult to spot and correct.

Response: FDOT, its partners and its vendors have been working around-the-clock to fix the computer issues, and they have announced there will be no fines or penalties on customers during the ongoing disruption. The toll backlog was finally cleared Tuesday. The state has said it will reimburse customers for bank overdraft fees but has yet to announce how it will do that. And 10Investigates revealed how account errors -- of which customers suggest are happening frequently -- are the responsibility of the customer to identify and report before refunds are issued.

Report Card: Improvement noted

Customer service

Issue: Frustrated customers unable to get problems fixed.

Concern: Some customers have to wait 1-2 hours to speak to representatives while reporting their emails to SunPass go days without a response.

Response: An FDOT spokesperson says extra staff has been dedicated to customer service but has been unable to provide specifics over the course of the last two months. In July, an agency spokesperson touted website improvements and Conduent's reduction of call center wait times, but in August, the website continued to crash and call center wait times exploded as more drivers discovered unexpected and some inexplicable charges on their accounts.

Report Card: Incomplete

Accountability

Issue: Contractors and FDOT all had a role in system failures; state not in a rush to sort it out.

Concern: Are contractors incentivized to get problems fixed fast? Will individuals who made big mistakes be disciplined? Will the state learn from mistakes to prevent it from happening again?

Response: Tuesday's announcement that Florida's inspector general would investigate came only after 75 days and four 10Investigates interviews with Gov. Scott. No scope has been announced for the investigation, but the governor's office said it would likely be "broad." Payments were halted to Conduent in late June, but 10Investigates revealed the company is still getting paid on other contracts. The state announced an $800,000 fine to Conduent this week, but no fines or penalties for corporation Atkins, the general contractor responsible for oversight on the project.

Report Card: Incomplete

Toll-by-Plate

Issue: Customers who use toll-by-plate or other mail billing have not received bills yet.

Concern: It appears the state has been unable to match all of the transactions to vehicle owners, delaying the posting of some charges. Viewers are also reporting errors in plate identification, landing other drivers' tolls on their accounts.

Response: An FDOT spokesperson says no tolls will be waived and invoices will go out "once quality assurance processes are completed."

Report Card: Failing

