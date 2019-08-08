CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Family members are concerned about the safety of a 62-year-old man after he went missing on Wednesday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, John "Big John" Sisk was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Hickory Road riding his 2017 Indian Roadmaster motorcycle. The bike has a Georgia tag that reads EPN967.

Sisk is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 335 pounds with brown and gray hair, a beard and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, boots and a tie-dye shirt.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239 or 678-493-4080. Tipsters can also call 911. The investigation is listed as Case Number 19-89405.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

