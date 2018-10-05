We’ve been telling you gas prices are going up, and many things play into that, including rising oil prices, warmer weather, refinery issues and political instability.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, this summer alone the average American family is expected to pay $200 more in gas compared to this time last year.

Now that President Trump announced the U.S. will no longer be part of the Iran nuclear deal and that sanctions will likely be imposed; energy experts say prices could spike close to $4 or more.

With many people concerned about rising gas prices, we took those concerns to experts at AAA.

“There are a lot of things weighing into whether or not gas prices will rise,” spokesman Josh Carrasco said. “Part of this could be the sanctions against Iran, but it could also just be higher demand. We’re seeing a lot more people driving as we head into the summer season. Also over the last couple of weeks we’ve seen a dip in gasoline supply, so all those things, supply and demand are playing into the market right now,” he said.

Carrasco said he doesn’t think prices will top $4.

“Since sanctions have not taken place yet, it’s really hard to tell what’s going to happen with gas prices. If they do take place, there is the possibility there will be a tightening of oil supply and that’s going to cause gas prices to go up,” he said.

While there is a lot of speculation, no one knows how high prices will go. Global oil supplies were already getting tight before the U.S. decided to bail on the Iran nuclear deal.

Tracking gas prices, the national average for a gallon of gas this week is $2.85, but at this time in 2016, prices were $2.18.

Within the past three months in the Tampa Bay area, we’ve seen prices fluctuate dramatically, bottoming out at $2.41 in March, according to Gas Buddy

Within the last month, we saw a big surge in the middle of April, from $2.52 to $2.71. We leveled out, and then in the last couple of days prices have surged again.

How high prices go is determined by several factors, including how much Iranian crude is restricted by sanctions and whether other major oil producers will fill the gap. Tensions in the Middle East is always a reason why gas prices increase, and with the U.S. backing out of the deal, that’s very much a possibility.

If you’re looking for ways to save money on gas, AAA offers several solutions, including going the speed limit and avoid sitting in your car with the air on. When you get in the car, open your windows to let some of that hot air out before turning on the AC.

These are little things that can save you a couple of bucks in the long run.

For more gas saving tips click here: https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/conserving-fuel/#.WvNW2y4bOig

