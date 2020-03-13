ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Little League International Board of Directors and staff have decided to delay the start of the Little League season to begin no earlier than April 6.

For those leagues that have already begun their seasons, they are asked to postpone all league activity that may involve the gathering of individuals for games, practices, events, or meetings. If you have not started your season, they are asking teams to modify their schedule and season plans to start no earlier than April 6.

Should Little League determine that the recommended delay of the season extend past April 6, it will provide an update.

Little League International operates more than 6,500 programs in more than 84 countries.

