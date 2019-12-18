"It looked like a little dog house with a flat roof," Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Officer Josh Montoro said of the structure they found two missing children in Tuesday. "And he just stuck his head out."

The 'he' Montoro is referring to is 6-year-old Braxton Williams. He and his 5-year-old sister Bri'ya went missing Sunday morning and were found more than 48-hours later in the woods about six blocks from their home.

As rescuers removed the children from the little fort, a barefooted Braxton said, "wait, my shoe."

Montoro said he asked him, "why are your shoes off” and the boy responded, “because they’re wet.”

They had no clue they were out there for three days” Montoro said Wednesday morning speaking to First Coast News employees.

The children said they were hungry and most of the crew was armed with protein bars, Montoro said. One of the rescuers had gummy worms. Bri’ya skipped over the bars and grabbed a handful of the gummy worms, Montoro said.

“I wasn’t going to stop her,” Montoro said.

The children's father, Brian Williams shared photos of himself smiling with Braxton and Bri'ya Williams after the trio were reunited, saying "Got my babies back, thank God."

