Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 25-year-old Ryen Aleman died in a single-vehicle incident on Sunday around 3:45 a.m.

Aleman was from Robstown, and he was at the Madden tournament shooting that happened in Jacksonville less than a month ago.

PREVIOUS: 2 people, shooter dead in mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing

Officers said Aleman was traveling westbound on Highway 44 when he lost control of his vehicle.

DPS said the vehicle overturned several times crashing into the nearby railroad tracks.

Aleman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS officials.

DPS said they do not yet know what caused the crash and it is still under investigation.

