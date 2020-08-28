Police describe their version of events in the Jacob Blake shooting

A family attorney says three of Blake's children were there at the time of the shooting. Blake remains in the hospital.

KENOSHA, Wis. — Police in Wisconsin on Friday offered their version of events in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, which has drawn protests, sports boycotts and nationwide attention for social justice.

In an update on Facebook, the police department described the events it says led up to Blake being shot in the back by an officer.

Officers say they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha after a female caller said her boyfriend was there, but he wasn't supposed to be on the premises. Family attorney Benjamin Crump says Blake was trying to break up a domestic dispute.

Police showed up and tried to arrest 29-year-old Jacob Blake. During the attempted arrest, authorities say Officers Rusten Sheskey and Vincent Arenas unsuccessfully deployed tasers.

According to law enforcement, Blake walked around his SUV, opened the driver's side door and leaned forward. While holding onto Blake's shirt, Officer Sheskey fired his gun seven times, hitting Blake's back.

Three of Blake's children were in the SUV, according to a family lawyer.

The Kenosha Police Department says it does not have body cameras. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has launched an investigation into the shooting.

Officer Sheskey has worked for the department for seven years. Officer Arenas, who did not fire, has been with the police force since February 2019 and previously served in the U.S. Capitol Police Department. Another officer was there, too – Officer Brittany Meronek, who joined the department in January 2020. The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

Police say Blake admitted to having a knife somewhere in his possession, although they didn't specify when he allegedly said that. State authorities did not say Blake threatened anyone with a knife. Law enforcement later found a knife on the driver's side floorboard of his car. It's unclear what type of knife. No other weapons were found.

Blake was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where he is being treated. Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday that he was upset to learn his son was handcuffed to the hospital bed.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with the help of the FBI, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

"DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation," the Kenosha Police Department wrote in a statement.

In officer-involved shootings, DCI typically provides its findings to prosecutors within 30 days. A prosecutor would then review the evidence and determine if charges are appropriate.

Blake's shooting led to protests, which turned deadly earlier this week when authorities say a teen named Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire on demonstrators, killing two. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing two protesters and wounding a third during a night of unrest. He faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

