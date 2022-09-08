The department called his death sudden. He died at 47.

MORROW, Ga. — Georgia law enforcement icon James "Jimmy" Callaway has passed away, according to the Morrow Police Department. He was 47.

Callaway boasted a long career in Georgia law enforcement.

He joined Morrow's police force in 2006 and served as its chief from 2016 through 2020. Callaway was the Director of State Investigations for the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) when he died.

The law enforcement officer also served with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and MARTA Police Department. He also served as the President of the Georgia Gang Investigators' Association since 2017.

"Chief Callaway left a tremendous legacy at MPD, and our team is shocked and saddened by his sudden passing. We ask that you keep the Callaway family, and especially his wife and daughters, in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," the department said.

The department did not offer other details surrounding his death.

Those who would like to pay their respects can do so at the main campus of Crossroads Church at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 p.m. until the service at the church, according to his memorial page.

Below are more details: