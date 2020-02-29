The Jefferson County Sheriff's office is requesting assistance in searching for Tiffany Trull, 48.

Trull was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue long sleeve shirt and a white hoodie, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Trull is 5' 2'' tall and 148 lbs.

Deputies said her vehicle was located on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's campus on Alcoa Highway.

If you see Tiffany contact 911 or the Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update you as we get more information.