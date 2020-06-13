This comes one day after the Kentucky HPAC voted 11-1 in favor of removing it.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Jefferson Davis statue at the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda was removed Saturday morning.

This comes one day after the Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 in favor of removing it. Gov. Andy Beshear was there as crews worked on the removal process. The Governor ceremoniously pushed the button to a rig that lifted the marble statue off its pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda.

Once the statue was lifted off the pedestal, the crew put support beams around it to ensure that it would not tip over. The 12-foot marble statue of the lone Confederate President will be moved to Jefferson Davis State Park in Fairview.

Inside the base of the statue, two items were found: a newspaper from 1936 and a bottle of Glenmore Kentucky bourbon.

Beshear tweeted about the removal of the statue, saying: "After calling for its removal and urging the Historic Properties Advisory Commission to act, today I pressed the button to bring it down. Now, every child who walks into their Capitol feels welcome. Today we took a step forward for the betterment of every single Kentuckian."

It is unclear at this time when the statue will officially be relocated.

