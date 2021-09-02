Jon Jennings selected city manager in Clearwater, Florida

Portland City Manager Jon Jennings told the Press Herald he will begin negotiations with the Clearwater City Council.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Manager Jon Jennings has been chosen as the new city manager of Clearwater, Florida.

Jennings has served as city manager in Portland since 2015. His contract in Portland was due to expire in 2022, but it allows him to leave with 90 days notice, the Press Herald reported late Thursday.

Jennings told the Press Herald he would begin negotiations with the Clearwater City Council.

Jennings would succeed Bill Horne in the position. Horne died Aug. 14 shortly before he was due to retire, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Clearwater City Council members told the newspaper that Jennings' "bulldog" approach set him above other candidates.

The paper reported that Jennings told the council during a public forum on Wednesday that in his role as Portland's city manager, he had been a scapegoat for activists, and that his teenage daughter had asked him to look for a job elsewhere due to the city's political climate.

Jennings was unavailable for comment on Thursday.