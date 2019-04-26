John Jonchuck, who was convicted earlier this month of murdering his daughter by dropping her off a bridge, has requested a new trial, claiming errors during his trial.

The motion was filed Friday in Pinellas County Circuit Court.

Among the errors claimed in the motion, Jonchuck's defense said the prosecution made several claims during opening statements, then didn't back them up with evidence.

The defense also claims the court allowed evidence of his character, prejudicing the jury. They also accused the court of not allowing the defense to recall a witness who had changed his opinion.

The defense also says the jurors should not have been allowed to ask questions of witnesses. They also say they should have been allowed a final rebuttal closing argument and that the court did not modify the final paragraph of the jury instructions.

Jonchuck was convicted of first-degree murder on April 16 in the killing of 5-year-old Phoebe, who he dropped off a St. Petersburg Bridge in 2015.

The trial lasted nearly three weeks. Prosecutors got the murder conviction they were arguing for while Jonchuck's defense team vehemently argued that he was insane when he dropped Phoebe off the bridge.

