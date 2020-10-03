JONESBORO, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jonesboro man with a mild learning disorder.

Authorities said Alfredrick Williams walked away from his home on Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro on Monday night without notifying anyone.

The 30-year-old man is described as 6 '04" tall, 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities said he was last seen wearing dark clothes and shoes.

Anyone with information on Williams whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!

Missing in Georgia: Have you seen them?

MORE HEADLINES:

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old