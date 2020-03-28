ATLANTA — Atlanta is remembering an icon with a vision and a voice -- Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery. He died on Friday surrounded by his family.

The pioneer, warrior and civil rights activist leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Dr. Lowery had deep ties to the city of Atlanta.

Lowery was a founding member fo the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957 and became the civil rights organization's longest-serving president.

He worked side-by-side with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., fighting for equality during the Civil Rights Movement.

His long career later took him behind the pulpit to become senior pastor at Atlanta's Cascade United Methodist Church. He retired from the historic church in the early 1990s.

Years later, Dr. Lowery shared the stage during another historic moment in American history -- delivering the benediction during the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009, the nation's first black president.

Later that year, President Obama presented Lowery with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Dr. Lowery turned 98 in October. We were there for his birthday celebration at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in downtown Atlanta.

He is being remembered as a true fighter for faith and a champion of social justice who has forever left his mark on Atlanta and the world.

A family spokesperson said Lowery's death was not related to the current outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Since his passing, condolences have filled social media.

Bernice King tweeted out a photograph of her and Lowery, saying it is hard to imagine a world -- or Atlanta -- without Reverend Joseph Lowery.

"I'm grateful for a life well-lived and for its influence on mine," King said. "I'll miss you, Uncle Joe. You finally made it up to see Aunt Evelyn again."

The King Center posted a photo of Joseph and his late wife Evelyn Lowery with the caption, "Together Again."

Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church posted, "The Dean of the Civil Rights Movement has gone home. Praying for the family of the Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery. May we continue to press ever forward in the pursuit of justice."

PHOTOS | Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, 1921-2020 Rev. Joseph Lowery, former president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks at the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr., spoke, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in Conyers, Ga., Sunday, May 15, 2005. (AP Photo/John Amis) The Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, clowns with the Rev. Joseph Lowery as they meet with the press in Atlanta, Sunday, July 27, 1997, to discuss Lowery's 20 years as President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, SCLC. Lowery, who announced that he will retire at the close of this year's meeting (AP Photo/Alan Mothner) Civil rights icon Rev. Joseph Lowery and wife Evelyn Lowery talk amongst themselves before speaking to a reporter at the SCLC Woman center which Evelyn founded and chairs, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Rev. Joseph Lowery speaks during a rally Thursday, June 14, 2007, at the Capitol in Atlanta to support Genarlow Wilson, who remains in prison for having consensual oral sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 17. Wilson was convicted of aggravated child molestation and, based on a law that has since been changed, was sentenced to a mandatory 10 years in prison. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) The body of civil rights icon Rosa Parks lies in the St. Paul A.M.E. Church as the Rev. Joseph Lowery talks about her life during a memorial service Sunday Oct. 30, 2005, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Rob Carr) Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery poses in his office at the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda, Thursday, March 4, 2004, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith) Dr. Joseph E. Lowery, center, chairman of the Black Leadership Forum, participates in a news conference with U.S. Rep John Conyers, D-Mich., left, Rev. Jesse Jackson, right, and other leaders to discuss their findings after an emergency meeting in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2000. (AP Photo/Stephen Boitano) Rev. Joseph E. Lowery arrives at a prayer service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr., at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery gives the benediction at the end of the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds) The Rev. Joseph Lowery speaks during a press conference with a coalition of civil rights and attorneys groups saying African-American judges are disappearing from the bench in one of Georgia's most heavily-populated black counties and being replaced by white appointees Thursday, May 24, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, shortly after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in August 2009. Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery: Leader, Pastor/Preacher, Servant, Father, Husband, Freedom Fighter and Advocate.

