ATLANTA — Atlanta is remembering an icon with a vision and a voice -- Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery. He died on Friday surrounded by his family.
The pioneer, warrior and civil rights activist leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Dr. Lowery had deep ties to the city of Atlanta.
Lowery was a founding member fo the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957 and became the civil rights organization's longest-serving president.
He worked side-by-side with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., fighting for equality during the Civil Rights Movement.
His long career later took him behind the pulpit to become senior pastor at Atlanta's Cascade United Methodist Church. He retired from the historic church in the early 1990s.
Years later, Dr. Lowery shared the stage during another historic moment in American history -- delivering the benediction during the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009, the nation's first black president.
Later that year, President Obama presented Lowery with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Dr. Lowery turned 98 in October. We were there for his birthday celebration at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in downtown Atlanta.
He is being remembered as a true fighter for faith and a champion of social justice who has forever left his mark on Atlanta and the world.
A family spokesperson said Lowery's death was not related to the current outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
Since his passing, condolences have filled social media.
Bernice King tweeted out a photograph of her and Lowery, saying it is hard to imagine a world -- or Atlanta -- without Reverend Joseph Lowery.
"I'm grateful for a life well-lived and for its influence on mine," King said. "I'll miss you, Uncle Joe. You finally made it up to see Aunt Evelyn again."
The King Center posted a photo of Joseph and his late wife Evelyn Lowery with the caption, "Together Again."
Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church posted, "The Dean of the Civil Rights Movement has gone home. Praying for the family of the Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery. May we continue to press ever forward in the pursuit of justice."
