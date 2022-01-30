'She did so much': Jacksonville bailiff dies, leaving behind 2 children

Denmark's daughter, Dankiria Williamson, says her mom was healthy and her death comes as a shock. She says it's a reminder to cherish your loved ones.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a Jacksonville mother and bailiff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is sharing their grief over her death last week.

Shawntel Denmark was employed with JSO for the last 17 years. She was most recently serving at the courthouse as a bailiff. Denmark's daughter says she went into the hospital early this week after not feeling well. She was placed on life support and died Thursday.

Denmark's daughter, Dankiria Williamson, says her mom was healthy and her death comes as a shock. She says it's a reminder to cherish your loved ones.

"She was always trying to find the next big thing or trying to start a business. She owned a cleaning business, she was selling dinners at one time, outfits, she was a seamstress. She did so much," said Williamson.

"God needed her more than we did. I mean, she had very strong faith. She was a Christian woman. I believe she's at peace now. All we can say is it's a part of God's plan," said Williamson.

Williamson says she and her younger sister have received support from family, friends and JSO over the last few days.

"Through the love that they show... I know how much they love my mom because of how they've been with me and my sister."

Williamson says she has to continue being strong because it's what her mom would've wanted.