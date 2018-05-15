The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the identity of the police officer who died in a crash Tuesday morning.

JSO said Officer Lance C. Whitaker, 48, was responding to a call about a separate traffic crash near I-295 and Alta Drive around 4:30 a.m.

He was involved in a single-vehicle crash and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rest In Peace #JSO Police Officer Lance C. Whitaker #7656. We will miss your kind heart and contagious smile. You are gone but will not be forgotten.

End of Watch: 05-15-2018





Whitaker was a 17-year veteran with JSO and assigned the Zone 6 midnight shift, according to JSO.

"It's a sad day for JSO and the city," said Sheriff Mike Williams during a press conference. " ... It's tragic, you hate to see anybody involved in a crash."

Williams added that the loss is heightened by the fact that this officer was trying to respond to help someone who had been in a crash.

Williams said weather likely played a factor in the crash and that two troopers with Florida Highway Patrol witnessed the crash. FHP is now investigating.

On this Police Memorial Day, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office lost one of our own in a police vehicle crash.



Please keep their family, co-workers, friends, and fellow officers in your prayers.





Later, Williams released the following statement after Whitaker was identified:

“I am heartbroken about Officer Lance Whitaker's death. His tragic passing in the line of duty highlights the grave dangers our men and women in blue face every day when they put on their uniforms to keep us safe. Officer Whitaker’s oath was to serve and protect those in his community, and he died in pursuit of that mission. My heart goes out to all who knew him and to a community that lost a devoted public servant.”



Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted his condolences in the loss of this officer:





Gov. Rick Scott also tweeted his condolences for the fallen officer:



“My wife, Ann, and I are heartbroken by the loss of Officer Lance C. Whitaker. I spoke with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams this morning to express our condolences to him and everyone at the Sheriff’s Office. Everyday our brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives to keep our communities safe and we must demonstrate our gratitude for their sacrifices. Tonight, I ask every Floridian to join us in praying for Officer Whitaker’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Scott also released the following statement:

JSO announced that a memorial has been set up for Whitaker at the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, 300 A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, and it's open to the public.

