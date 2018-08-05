SARASOTA, Fla. - Dredging along a 2.4 mile stretch of "critically eroded" shoreline on Lido Key will move forward, Administrative Law Judge Bram Canter ruled on Tuesday.

The decision includes two modifications to the joint coastal permit:

It restricts dredging in two locations from April through September to safeguard spotted seatrout spawning.

It allows the removal of up to 1.3 million cubic yards of sand. The original permit authorized up to 1.7 million cubic yards.

"With another hurricane season upon us, Sarasota is facing a looming crisis," City Manager Tom Barwin said in a statement. "I urge the Siesta Key petitioners to discontinue the time-consuming and costly litigation and work with us to protect all of Sarasota County’s shorelines over the ensuing decades. We intend to monitor this project closely and use this as an opportunity to use a thoughtful, environmentally sensitive approach to maintaining our shorelines in the face of rising sea levels.”

The ruling, if not appealed, settles an 18-month long lawsuit filed by Siesta Key petitioners against the City of Sarasota, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Environmental Protection and Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund.

