TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Smoking medical marijuana, which was illegal in Florida, is now allowed, a judge ruled on Friday.

"Having considered the relevant testimony and other evidence and the witnesses' demeanor, credibility, frankness, and lack of frankness, and based on the finding herein, the court finds that the statute is invalid because it conflicts with the Florida constitution and prohibits a use of medical marijuana that is permitted by the amendment: smoking in private," Circuit Court Judge Karen Gievers wrote in her decision.

The ruling is a huge win for attorney John Morgan, who has used the hashtag #nosmokeisajoke when tweeting about the case.

Florida voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016 with 71 percent support.

Those allowed to use medical marijuana could only previously do so using oils, sprays, droppers, vaping or edibles.

