A Florida circuit court judge has ruled a proposed amendment to outlaw dog racing cannot appear on the November ballot.

Leon County Judge Karen Gievers ruled Wednesday that Amendment 13, saying it was "clearly and conclusively defective."

The measure would prohibit the racing of and betting on greyhounds and other dogs after Dec. 31, 2020.

Animal rights activists backed the measure.

The suit was filed by the Florida Greyhound Association against the state of Florida, claiming the amendment title and summary language was "misleading and inaccurate and do not inform voters of the true effect and impact of the proposed amendment."

Jack Cory, who works in public relations for the Florida Greyhound Association, hailed the ruling, saying, "Judge Gievers was very Judicial and very thorough in her ruling.”

“You can lie to the (Constitutional Revision Commission, who put the proposal on the ballot), as was done by the proponents, you can lie to the media, you can even try to lie to the people of the State of Florida but you can not lie to the court without serious consequences,” he said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP