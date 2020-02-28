PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Great news.
K-9 Phi, the adorable yellow lab that was bitten by a water moccasin Thursday in the Everglades, has gone home.
Phi was assisting the FBI in its ongoing search for missing baby Andrew – the infant who hasn’t been seen since his father was accused of murdering his mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother in South Florida.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Friday morning to say that Phi went home with his handler where his condition will be monitored.
Phi is expected to make a full recovery in a few weeks.
The venom of the water moccasin is very toxic and can kill its victims by causing a hemorrhage at the site where the poison is injected.
RELATED: K-9 deputy bitten by a venomous snake while searching for missing infant in the Everglades
