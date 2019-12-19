EL PASO, Texas — Law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol K-9 that was killed in the line of duty.

FBI El Paso said K-9 Bulder was killed in a shooting while helping agents execute federal warrants. The dog was an agent with Customs and Border Patrol West Texas.

Chief Patrol Agent with U.S. Border Patrol Tim Sullivan sent the following statement to CBS station KDBC:

"Bulder is the first K-9 to be killed in the line of duty. Bulder died a hero and he and his partner saved other agents on scene from injury and possibly death."

The station in El Paso said when authorities confronted a man at the home where they were serving a search warrant, the 62-year-old man shot and killed Bulder.

Bulder was a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois.

