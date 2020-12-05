K-9 Mango reports for duty in Pasco County

The county's newest therapy dog responded to the scene of a plane crash.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The newest member of Pasco County's Behavioral Health Intervention Team reported for duty Tuesday morning.

Mango helped console a witness of a deadly small plane crash in Wesley Chapel. The plane crashed in someone's backyard.

This was Mango's first day on the job. He is one of the county's two therapy dogs.

