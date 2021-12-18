Coworkers, friends hold last memorial for Kathleen Moore

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coworkers and loved ones held a final candle-lit memorial to honor Kathleen Moore.
They lit candles at Whiskey Wings in St. Petersburg where Moore used to work. They have lit candles every night since her disappearance.
Moore, 34, was found dead in the woods near her boyfriend's home in New Port Richey earlier this month. He's charged with second-degree murder.
Friends and co-workers shed tears and laughed as they reminisced over memories of Moore.
Moore's friend and co-worker Jamie Poe said she was like a daughter to her. Poe said she wants people to remember Moore as someone who was genuine and a fighter.
"It's not goodbye, it's, 'I'll see you,'" Poe said. "I'm sure I'll see her soon and she'll be waiting for me."
Poe unveiled a memorial honoring Moore to store permanently inside the bar and restaurant.