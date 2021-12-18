Coworkers, friends hold last memorial for Kathleen Moore

Moore was found dead earlier this month. Her boyfriend was charged with second-degree murder.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coworkers and loved ones held a final candle-lit memorial to honor Kathleen Moore.

They lit candles at Whiskey Wings in St. Petersburg where Moore used to work. They have lit candles every night since her disappearance.

Friends and co-workers shed tears and laughed as they reminisced over memories of Moore.

Moore's friend and co-worker Jamie Poe said she was like a daughter to her. Poe said she wants people to remember Moore as someone who was genuine and a fighter.

"It's not goodbye, it's, 'I'll see you,'" Poe said. "I'm sure I'll see her soon and she'll be waiting for me."