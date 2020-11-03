TAMPA, Fla. — All this week we've been talking about how you can boost and protect your immune system and that means keeping your home clean and disinfected as well.

There are some simple things you can do in just a few minutes a day to keep the germs at bay.

First, you want to disinfect commonly touched surfaces. Use a disinfectant wipe or cleanser to wipe down counters, light switches, doorknobs, remotes, and even cabinet handles. Make sure the surface is visibly wet when you wipe it down and let it air dry over the next couple of minutes.

In the bathroom, clean the toilet and flush handle each day. Consider disposable towels and cups and make sure you have a garbage can with a lid to throw the items away and keep the germs inside.

Finally, tackle the laundry. Wash all bedding or clothing that could be contaminated in as warm of water as possible. If possible use bleach to disinfect. You should be washing your bedding at least once a week or more often if you're sick. If you can't do the entire bedding, at the very least wash your pillowcases more often.

If you are having trouble finding cleaning wipes or cleaners at the store, there are some products you likely have in your home right now that you can use to clean and disinfect.

1. The CDC recommends a simple bleach and water solution to disinfect surfaces using 1/3rd cup of bleach to every gallon of water.

2. You can also use simple rubbing alcohol.

3. 3% hydrogen peroxide is also an option to clean and disinfect surfaces.

4. An antibacterial dish soap mixed with warm water can disinfect surfaces as well.

5. A steamer works too. Just steam the surfaces that need to be disinfected.

Some of these products are not safe for all surfaces so test a small area first. It's recommended you use disposable paper towels to wipe down surfaces and throw them away after use.

**Always wear protective gloves and make sure the area you are cleaning is well ventilated.

