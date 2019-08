TAMPA, Fla. — “An Evening to Empower” hosted by Women for Trump and a Trump Victory leadership Initiative training will be held Thursday in Tampa.

Kellyanne Conway and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be at the event at the Tampa Convention Center.

It's scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to register for the event.

