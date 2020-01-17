VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools removed an eighth grade civics teacher at Kempsville Middle School after a video started circulating on social media that shows the teacher yelling at a student and, at one point, seeming to put his hands on him.

VBCPS didn't elaborate on the video or the circumstances surrounding it, but it said it was investigating what took place.

Someone shared a Facebook post with 13News Now that showed the confrontation. In the video, you see the teacher shouting at the student in front of the boy's classmates. During the interaction, the teacher yells, "Answer my question!" The response from the student is difficult to understand. The teacher then shouts, "Shut your mouth!"

A short time later, the student is back in his seat. It's at that point that the teacher reaches for the student's head and seems to make contact with the boy's right ear. It appears that the teacher removes an earbud from the student's ear which was visible when they were at the front of the classroom. The teacher makes a reference to something (presumably, the earbud) being illegal, and asks the student, "You want to play games with me?"

The conversation continues, with the student saying, "I don't care." The teacher tells him he has witnesses to all of what's happened.

This is the full statement that the school division released:

An 8th grade civics teacher has been removed from a Kempsville Middle School class, pending an investigation regarding a disturbing video that has come to our attention. Virginia Beach City Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. We will not tolerate behaviors that do not align with our division’s core values, and we regret that these children had to experience and witness this conduct from an educator.

