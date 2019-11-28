PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. — One Kentucky man is warning people not to use spiral light bulbs after he said his house almost caught fire.

Jason Whitaker said he searched his entire house after he continued to smell a possible electrical fire. He eventually found a spiral light bulb filled with ladybugs that was close to igniting.

Whitaker posted a picture of the bulb on Facebook, warning people to check their spiral light bulbs for similar conditions.

"These light bulbs will burn your house down," Whitaker posted. "It has been in this lamp 4-5 years. It is packed tight with nothing but lady bugs."

The Facebook post has been shared over 100,000 times.

