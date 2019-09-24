TORONTO (AP) — Police say the wife of "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vessel in a fatal boat crash in Canada.

Ontario Provincial Police say 56-year-old Linda O'Leary of Toronto is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

Two boats crashed Aug. 24 on Lake Joseph near Seguin, Ontario, killing 64-year-old Gary Poltash, of Florida, and a 48-year-old woman identified as Susanne Brito.

As 10News previously reported, Poltash had a permanent address on Belleair Beach, Fla., not far from Largo and Clearwater. According to the Toronto Sun, Poltash retired to Belleair Beach about three years ago.

O'Leary said after the crash that he wasn't piloting the boat at the time.

Police have also charged 67-year-old Richard Ruh of Orchard Park, New York, with failing to exhibit navigation lights while underway.

