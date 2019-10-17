PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — David Bybee’s black belt hung loosely from his waist as the ‘pop’ of his sparring gloves echoed across the walls of this family-owned gym. He’s operated American MMA for 17 years. Today, he’s training his star pupil – also 17 years old.

“You have to know your why,” the senior Bybee said of his teenage son. "It doesn't matter what you do. If your heart's not in it, you'll never be good at it."

Austin, 17, is a junior at Seminole High School and a world-class kickboxer. He’s honed his skills over the years while spending long hours at dad’s gym, American MMA. He won his first belt as a 4-year-old. David’s been training Austin since he was barely out of diapers.

“It’s a sport that I love because of my dad, growing up, watching him. I’ve just been into the sport since Day 1,” said Austin. “The second I get into the ring, I’ve got an opponent in front of me and a problem I need to take care of.”

David, 41, is a three-time world champion kickboxer himself with wins around the globe. In 2018, he was chosen as a Team USA Olympic coach, which has been added to the Olympics.

“It was a dream come true,” he said. “It was a great day.”

Team USA will not compete in the 2020 Games, but David hopes to attend to observe and learn techniques he can apply to the United States fighters five years from now in the 2024 Games. He “expects’ to have a “strong team” in 2028 when the Olympics comes to Los Angeles.

He’s hoping his son can make either team.

“Knowing that my son is kind of following in my footsteps and can maybe even do better than I ever did is amazing,” said David. “It’s exhilarating, but it’s scary at the same time.”

Austin earned a spot on the United States Junior Olympics last May when he competed in the North American Championships. He made it to the finals and lost by split decision in just his sixth career fight. Last man standing was supposed to make the squad. He impressed so much in the match, he made it, too.

He will compete in Serbia next Aug. 23. Before then, he’ll participate in the Battle of the Bay on Nov. 16 in St. Petersburg. That fight will fall on the 25-year anniversary of one of David’s first fights.

“It’s kind of cool,” said Austin with a smile. “He got to live out his journey. Now he gets to travel with me as well.”

His teenage frame is muscular and has proven it can bear the weight of high kickboxing expectations. He already owns three championships. It helps to have a coach like his father. The two even face off on occasion.

“We have a friendly wager to see who will have more titles,” jokes dad.

“He’s an old man but somehow he still ends up whooping me,” said Austin with a smile. “I always think I can win, and then about 30-seconds in I have to start making a game plan to run.”

Austin is also a very accomplished magician. He’s traveled around the country doing his sleight-of-hand routines and other tricks. He’s very talented at that hobby but is hoping his skills with his other hobby – kicking – gets him a chance to perform around the world.

“Over in Europe and Asia, kickboxing is a phenomenon,” he said. “Once it’s added to the (Olympics) the popularity will really come to America and that’s what I want.”

You can visit the American MMA gym at 10450 66th Street North, Unit #1 in Pinellas Park.

