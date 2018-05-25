RIVERVIEW, Fla. - There was a prize inside the crane vending machine at the Beef 'O' Brady's restaurant that looked a little too real.

Turns out it was a six-year-old boy who was stuck after crawling into the machine through the prize door.

The kid, who was trapped for a few minutes before being rescued by someone who unlocked the machine, just completed school for the summer.

No word on whether he got the prize he was looking for.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

