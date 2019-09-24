SPRING HILL, Fla. — A third and fourth-grader at an elementary school in Spring Hill admitted to authorities that they vandalized the school over the weekend, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The damage was discovered Monday morning at J.D. Floyd Elementary.

Investigators said surveillance video captured the pair going into classrooms that were either unlocked or not secured and flipping tables, writing vulgar words on whiteboards, damaging school computers and damaging teacher's personal property.

One area of the school that was accessed by the vandals is used by the PACE Center for Girls, according to law enforcement. In this area of the school, deputies say the kids accessed a portable classroom and discharged a fire extinguisher.

Each of the students are being disciplined by the school and could face expulsion, pending a review by the Hernando County School Board.

Additionally, the HCSB will make a determination in regards to seeking criminal prosecution, due to the ages of the children -- who are only 8 and 9.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter