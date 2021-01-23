Police: Kissimmee officer fired over social media posts on racial issues, supporting US Capitol insurrection

Police say a concerned citizen brought the posts to their attention as they felt the officer was "incapable of doing his job without bias."

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer was fired last week after posting several controversial social media posts related to racial and social issues, documents show.

According to an internal investigation by the Kissimmee Police Department, the situation was brought to their attention by a concerned citizen. In an email, the person sent 30 screenshots of Facebook posts made by officer Andrew Johnson, which authorities were able to verify.

Investigators say the person sent the email because they felt Johnson was "incapable of doing his job without bias."

Johnson's posts showed support of the January 6th Capitol insurrection, touched on the Black Lives Matter protests and even the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to police.

The police department immediately placed the officer on probation. Two days later the decision was made to fire Johnson.

A similar situation occurred in Polk County earlier this week when the Sheriff's Office fired a deputy who was accused of sending threatening statements related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol.