COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a knife was confronted by a man with a gun on Saturday at a McDonald's in Coshocton County, Ohio, and the situation ended without any injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said deputies received a call about a man with a knife around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they learned a 22-year-old man made a threat with a knife inside the restaurant. The sheriff's office said another man who was eating there noticed what was happening and took out his gun.

He had a concealed carry permit, according to the sheriff's office.

Both men walked outside and the man with the knife ended up putting the knife down before deputies arrived.

The man with the knife was taken into custody. The sheriff's office said it is still investigating.

