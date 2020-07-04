A West Knoxville butcher shop is providing food for those who've lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday only, Willy's Butcher Shop is giving one free full chicken to anyone who's been laid off. The shop said it's relying on an "honor system," and they'll give out one chicken per car.

You don't need to make a purchase to receive the chicken, but the gift is only while supplies last.

Willy's Butcher Shop is just off Kingston Pike on Homberg Drive, near Kroger. It opens at 10 a.m.

The shop said you should enter on the west side of Homberg Drive and line in front of the shop to pick up your chicken. Employees will hand the chicken to you -- there's no need to get out of the car.

