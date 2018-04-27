TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay area is home to a sizable Korean-American population.

And many of them are watching the latest developments on the Korean peninsula with cautious optimism.

Adrian Nagy lives and works in Tampa, but her mother, brother, and virtually all her family members still live in South Korea.

For generations, they lived with fear.

“One day maybe they will drop the bombs,” said Nagy.

Some thought the Korean Peninsula was on the brink of nuclear war last year.

Nagy got goosebumps watching and hearing Kim Jung Un speak.

“Surreal,” she said, watching Kim and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in shake hands and step across the military demarcation line into each other’s countries - a first in 65 years.

“When I saw that – actually two leaders on the same TV shot, I have to say that I was actually touched and almost like – emotional,” she said.

Others among the area's 10,000 Korean-Americans were surprised.

"Oh, really surprised. Surprised, yes. Very excited. Very surprised. Yesterday, all day I was watching my country’s news,” said Sung Se, who has lived in Tampa more than 30 years.

Speaking with local Koreans you get a unique take on what’s happening overseas. Joy and Optimism, tempered with six decades of disappointment and doubt.

“I think this time it should be better. A little different. It’s not like before. Yeah, it’s going to get better,” said Shin Yi, who owns a Korean Market on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.

Tampa’s Korean residents also notice and place significance on things some might not, such as Kim Jung Un using the western symbol for the number 7 while signing documents this week, rather than the traditional Korean symbol for seven. Indicating, perhaps, an openness to Western culture.

Just hearing him speak, said Nagy, was an eye-opening moment. She had always pictured Kim as a caricature. But not now.

“He was very assertive. He didn’t speak that much, but he was assertive and very concise and succinct. I was stunned, really,” said Nagy.

Talks of a denuclearized peninsula are also a prospect many here have long hoped for. A part of the unprecedented progress that local Korean-Americans hope will continue.

“They feel good. The whole country right now,” said Yi.

Nagy agreed.

“I think this is a perfect time to write a new story,” she said.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com

