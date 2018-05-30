ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Hurricane Irma left more than just downed trees and power lines across Florida. It also forced raw sewage into the streets of cities all over the state.

No city saw more sewage-related headlines than St. Petersburg, which has battled three years of problems related to sewage leaks, dumps and botched public relations.

But on the eve of hurricane season 2018, Mayor Rick Kriseman is confident that the city is in better shape to deal with heavy rain than at any other point during his tenure.

The city is about halfway through a five-year, $300+ million sewer system upgrade that Kriseman believes should address the overwhelming majority of sewage capacity & treatment issues.

St. Petersburg had to pump partially-treated sewage into the ground last year during Hurricane Irma, where parts of the city got more than seven inches of rain. While many other Florida cities also had to release sewage during heavy rain, St. Pete’s incident stood out because of the city’s history with sewage problems and their failure to immediately disclose the problem.

Kriseman shared his thoughts on the sewer upgrades, as well as the city’s handling of environmental information:

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP