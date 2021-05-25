Body of missing 12-year-old boy found in northwestern Indiana river

Kyrin Carter, who was autistic, disappeared from an Indiana hotel on May 15. He was from Missouri and was in the area to visit relatives.

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who was missing for more than a week has been recovered from a river in northwestern Indiana.

Kyrin Carter, who was autistic, disappeared from a Hammond hotel on May 15. He was from Missouri and was in the area to visit relatives.

The body was discovered by a volunteer Monday night who was in a kayak on the Little Calumet River. It was about 300 feet from where the boy was reported missing.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately determined.

The Little Calumet River Basin Commission temporarily stopped the flow of water into the river to help authorities search for the boy.

Hammond is roughly 160 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.