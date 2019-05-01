Los Angeles area police have captured a driver wanted for assaulting a Riverside County police officer.
According to CBS in Los Angeles, the chase began near Chino, Calif., but ended the Anaheim area 25 miles away.
Video from the scene showed a passenger jumping out of the Jeep while the suspect vehicle slowed down. There was no immediate word on his status.
The suspect was taken into custody.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.