Los Angeles area police have captured a driver wanted for assaulting a Riverside County police officer.

According to CBS in Los Angeles, the chase began near Chino, Calif., but ended the Anaheim area 25 miles away.

Video from the scene showed a passenger jumping out of the Jeep while the suspect vehicle slowed down. There was no immediate word on his status.

The suspect was taken into custody.

