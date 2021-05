Police say Abigail S. Law was last seen wearing a pink top and black yoga shorts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen at her house around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

She's described as being 5-feet and 2-inches tall with blonde hair, hazel eyes and weighing roughly 103 pounds.

If seen please call the police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.